A mobile home on Amite Drive was destroyed after an early morning trash fire spread to the residence, the Lafayette Fire Department says.
Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Amite Drive around 6:44 a.m. Tuesday after a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol reported the fire. When they arrived, the residence, an RV and several piles of trash were on fire, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
The mobile home’s owner wasn’t home at the time of the fire, but three friends were inside. They reported smoke filling the mobile home and discovering a small pile of trash on fire nearby outside, which quickly spread to the mobile home. The three individuals were able to escape without injury, he said.
Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control within 10 minutes, but the mobile home and RV sustained major fire damage. The owner did not have insurance on the mobile home and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist, Trahan said.
Investigators determined an outdoor trash fire was the origin of the residential fire, but the cause is still under investigation.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries while fighting the mobile home fire and was released from a local medical facility after an assessment, the statement said.