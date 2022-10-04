A 16-year-old Northside High student was arrested Tuesday after police say he made threats to “shoot up the school.”
Lafayette police officers arrested the student Tuesday and booked him into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on a count of terrorizing. The student, a 16-year-old boy, was heard by other students making violent statements and saying he was going to “shoot up the school” during an incident Monday afternoon, Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
The school resource officer and Northside High administrators were made aware of the incident and the student’s statements on Tuesday morning. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, Benoit said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600.