Lafayette Police are investigating after an officer discharged his weapon while responding to a shots fired call on Macon Road Saturday afternoon.
No one was injured in the Saturday incident, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Officers responded to a shots fired call at 1:08 p.m. Saturday after reports that two men fired a weapon near Macon Road and Cameron Street.
Once on scene, one of the arriving officers approached a male suspect and the man pointed a gun at the officer. The officer fired his weapon but did not strike the suspect. The man was taken into custody, Dugas said.
A second suspect was taken in for questioning related to the original 911 call. He was not involved in the officer-involved shooting, she said.
The officer who fired his weapon will be on administrative leave until the Lafayette Police Department’s internal affairs division completes its investigation. An investigation is standard protocol whenever an officer discharges his or her weapon, Dugas said.