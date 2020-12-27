A drive-by shooting during a Crowley block party early Sunday morning has left one person dead and two more injured, according to a report by KATC TV-3.
Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard told the TV station that at least two shooters hit three people during the incident, which took place between 1 and 2 a.m. Sunday on West Hutchinson Street.
One of the three victims died, and another was critically injured, the police chief said.
"During a block party that involved a large number of people, officers were dispatched to disperse the crowd," Broussard said. "While officers were on scene, a shooting occurred involving at least two shooters. Three subjects were hit, one fatally. Another is in critical condition. Detectives are now following leads, but ask for the community’s help with any additional leads or tips."
The victims have not been identified by law enforcement, and the case remains under investigation.