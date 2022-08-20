After a man was shot at a motel on North University Avenue, investigators determined the man was shot while fighting and threatening to kill another man, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Officers responded to the 1700 block of North University Avenue just after noon Friday and found Rickey J. Hebert III suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
The shooter remained on scene and investigators determined he and Hebert had been engaged in an altercation inside his motel room. Hebert attempted to take the victim’s gun while threatening to kill him and the altercation became physical, the statement said.
The victim then shot Hebert. Once released from the hospital, Hebert was arrested on counts of attempted second-degree murder, attempted simple robbery and simple battery and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.