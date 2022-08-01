A 27-year-old Lafayette man died Sunday night after losing control of his motorcycle, police said in a news release.
The crash occurred around 7:53 pm in the 600 block of S. College Road. The motorcycle was driving when he struck a curb and lost control of the vehicle, police said.
A preliminary investigation showed that the driver, a man who was identified as Jake A. Chaisson, was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered severe injuries. When the officers arrived at the scene, they performed life-saving measures on the drive until paramedics arrived, police said.
Chaisson was transported to a local hospital in critical conditions, and later succumbed to his injuries.