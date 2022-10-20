A 24-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Camellia Boulevard Thursday morning.
Cody David, 24, of Lafayette, was riding his motorcycle east on Camellia Boulevard when a vehicle traveling west on Camellia turned left in front of him to get to Eastland Drive. David’s motorcycle and the other vehicle crashed and the 24-year-old suffered fatal injuries, Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
The crash happened in the 100 block of Camellia Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. The crash remains under investigation.