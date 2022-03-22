One man was arrested after two people were injured in an Opelousas shooting on Monday.
Opelousas Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Plaisance and West Coleman streets around 4:50 p.m. Monday after reports of a shooting. Two people were injured, one struck in the upper torso and the other in the hand, and both were taken to a local hospital for treatment, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Henry Bradley, 20, of Opelousas, was arrested on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and a count of illegal carrying of a weapon during a traffic stop in the area. McLendon said officers believe Bradley and others were lingering in the area with the intention of further harding the victims.
Several weapons were confiscated during the traffic stop, he said. Additional arrests unrelated to the shooting are pending.
“I would like to thank the courageous citizens who came forward with valuable information that led to a quick arrest in this case. It will take our community standing together against gun violence to curb this epidemic of senseless violence,” McLendon said in a statement.