A Lafayette Parish grand jury on Wednesday handed up charges against three people in separate Lafayette Parish homicide and death investigations.
Lucas Williams, 19, of Scott, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Jennifer Hurst, who died after being shot several times in the 300 block of McDonald Street on May 15. The Lafayette Police Department said Hurst was found slumped in a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital, where she died.
Police said Williams, identified as Hurst’s boyfriend, turned himself in. Williams is scheduled for arraignment on the second-degree murder charge on Aug. 24 before 15th Judicial District Court Commissioner Andre’ Doguet at 9 a.m.
Natalie Broussard, 28, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son Ryatt Hensley, who was found dead inside a parked vehicle in a residential area on Sept. 27, 2020. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the death in the 6900 block of Cameron Street in Duson and initially arrested Broussard on a count of negligent homicide.
No other details about the case were released by law enforcement. Broussard is scheduled for arraignment on the second-degree murder charge on Aug. 25 before Doguet at 9 a.m.
Chandler Robert, 40, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of James Patrick Bertrand Jr. on April 11. Robert is accused of punching and robbing Bertrand outside a business in the 600 block of East Kaliste Saloom Road. Bertrand was hospitalized because of his injuries and died on April 24, KATC reported.