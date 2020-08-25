Trayford Pellerin's fatal encounter with Lafayette Police Friday night was not his first run-in with the law.
Pellerin, 31, had a lengthy criminal history, which includes arrests for drug possession with the intent to distribute both marijuana and cocaine, resisting arrest, assault and battery, possession of a firearm by a felon and damage to property.
Following an April 2006 arrest for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana and resisting arrest Pellerin was sentence to five years in prison, which was suspended. Two years later, the probation and parole office indicated he violated the terms of his probation. Pellerin admitted he was dropped from the drug court program for not attending, court records show.
Pellerin was arrested in 2009 for possession of cocaine and pleaded guilty as charged. His five-year sentence was suspended. Pellerin’s probation was revoked after he was arrested for simple criminal damage to property and simple assault in April of 2013 and possession of a firearm/concealed weapon by a convicted felon in July 2013. He also reported to the parole office only once and gave them an incorrect home address.
In March of 2014, records show Pellerin was to serve the remainder of his jail term, with credit for time served. The court recommended he attend drug treatment while in jail.
Lafayette Police said Pellerin was carrying a knife Friday night when he was shot at least 10 times by officers outside of a gas station on the Evangeline Thruway.
The police officers encountered Pellerin at about 8 p.m. Friday while responding to a disturbance call involving a person armed with a knife at a convenience store on the Evangeline Thruway and Castille Avenue.
Pellerin fled on foot for about half a mile down the highway, according to Louisiana State Police, the agency tasked with investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Officers tased Pellerin, but he continued walking into another gas station convenience store on the Evangeline Thruway and Chalmette Drive, State Police said. Pellerin was still armed with the knife, State Police said, when officers with the Lafayette Police Department fired and fatally struck Pellerin.
The shooting was captured on bystander video and shared widely on social media.
The video shows at least five Lafayette Police officers approaching a Black man, who the videographer also said had a knife, as he walked away from police toward a convenience store. Video then shows officers open fire near the entrance of the convenience store. At least 10 shots can be heard.
Pellerin is then seen lying on the ground.
Three days of protests have followed the man's death.
The law firm representing Pellerin's family released a statement Monday afternoon, condemning Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory for "telling a tale of two cities."
The family's lawyers compared Pellerin's encounter with Lafayette Police to a White man's recent encounter with Lafayette Police.
The lawyers said Lafayette Police were able to peacefully de-escalate a much more volatile situation when Donald Guidry, who was driving a stolen vehicle, led police on a chase and refused to exit once he stopped, indicating to law enforcement that he was armed.
Deputies from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance from the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office, were eventually able to get Guidry to surrender, and he was taken into custody without incident, the lawyers said. Guidry was found to be in possession of a knife and his bond was subsequently set at $7,500.
"Though Guidry had already broken multiple laws at the time of his encounter with police, he was offered support from multiple agencies, was taken in alive, and granted a low bond that would easily bring him back home to his loved ones," the lawyers wrote in the statement. "Conversely, Mr. Pellerin was followed on foot for close to half a mile with zero de-escalation measures taken during that time. Instead, at the end of the pursuit, he was surrounded by numerous officers and quickly shot at, at least ten times, at close range. Mr. Pellerin will never get the chance to go home to his family."