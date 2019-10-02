A 17-year-old Mamou resident died Wednesday after his vehicle ran off the road and flipped several times, Louisiana State Police said.
Matthew Kilbarger was driving north on La. 95 near Comfort Lane in Evangeline Parish when the 2005 Chrysler Town and Country van he was driving ran off the road while approaching a left hand curve around 2 a.m. The van flipped several times and Kilbarger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the vehicle, troopers said in a release.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office.
Impairment is unknown and the crash remains under investigation, the release said.