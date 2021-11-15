Opelousas police Monday recovered a loaded handgun from a student at the Junior High School.
In an issued statement, police said they received a call around 8:40 a.m. about a weapon on campus.
The administration called for a lockdown and with the school resource officer the student was apprehended and the gun recovered.
Police said the student is facing several charges, including illegal carrying of weapons, illegal carrying of a firearm in a school zone, illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, resisting an officer, terrorizing.