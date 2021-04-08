The human remains at the center of a murder case in Terrebonne Parish have been confirmed as 36-year-old Jake Menard, a Lafayette man who was reported missing in November 2019, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Menard’s remains were found buried in a wooded area in the 5200 block of North Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, Louisiana on Feb. 24 with the help of the Patterson Police Department K9 unit. Soon after, four suspects were arrested in Menard’s death: 26-year-old Chance Boudreaux of Morgan City, 34-year-old Alvin Fitch of Morgan City, 33-year-old Seth Lovett of Morgan City and 34-year-old Christopher Martin of Berwick, Terrebonne Sheriff Tim Soignet said in a statement.
Fitch, Lovett and Martin were each arrested on a count of first-degree murder and Boudreaux was arrested on a count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Morgan City Police Department jointly investigated the homicide. After Menard was reported missing to LPSO in November 2019, Morgan City Police Department detectives heard Menard was brought from Morgan City to Gibson to settle an unpaid drug debt, where he was murdered and buried, the statement said.
Menard’s remains were identified by the Louisiana State University FACES Lab with DNA confirmation from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, Soignet said.