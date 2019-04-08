Suspect in Ville Platte homicide arrested after shootout with police
The suspect in a homicide and attempted murder in Ville Platte engaged police in a shootout Sunday evening.
KATC reported that one person was killed and another shot five times at a home in the 700 block of Wilson Street. The suspect barricaded himself inside and shot at responding officers from the Pine Prairie Police Department, Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, according to a State Police News Release.
The suspect was apprehended around 7 p.m. Ville Platte Police requested assistance shortly after 5:30 p.m., according to the news release. No officers were injured. Medical personnel checked out the suspect and cleared him for arrest at the scene, according to KATC.
The suspect is the boyfriend of the homicide victim, and the other victim was at the house to drop off a baby, according to KATC.
State Police are investigating the use of force. Ville Platte Police are investigating the alleged homicide and attempted murder.
Suspect in shooting death of Kendrick Flugence identified
The suspect in the March 24 shooting death of 22-year-old Kenderick Flugence Jr. has been identified as 20-year-old Taveon Malik Leary of Lafayette, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
A warrant for Leary's arrest for second-degree murder has been issued.
Anyone found to be aiding, preventing apprehension of or harboring Leary will be placed under arrest for the appropriate offense upon his capture, the department said in a news release.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Leary is urged to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
Police responding to a call around 8 p.m. in the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue found Flugence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot, police said.
First responders took Flugence to a hospital where he died.
Lafayette man shot on Bienville Street
A 34-year-old Lafayette man was in stable condition Monday after being shot multiple times Sunday morning in the 100 block of South Bienville Street, KATC reported.
Police were called to the scene at about 7 a.m. Sunday morning. There were no suspects on Monday, according to KATC.
A Lafayette Police spokeswoman did not immediately return a call Monday afternoon.
Driver in high-speed chase asks strangers for help
A high-speed chase took place around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when Duson Police officers attempted to stop a reckless driver on Austria Road (Highway 95), according to Chief Kip Judice.
When officers started their emergency lights, the driver of the vehicle sped off, Judice said in a news release, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph, traveling north on the Mire highway through Mire towards Church Point.
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police joined the pursuit. The car chase ended about a half-mile north of the Highway 1098 intersection when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which struck a tree.
One person fled on foot with a dog, officers reported. The passenger attempted to flee but was injured and unable to get away. He is identified as Thomas Murphy, 29, of Eunice, according to the news release. He was charged on a bench warrant for failure to appear in a bank fraud case.
While officers attempted to find the driver, an Ozark Road resident in Mire, about a mile south of the crash, called 911 in Acadia Parish to report a man wearing only boxer shorts had entered their home, saying he needed help because he was being chased by police. One of the residents called 911 while a male resident and neighbors pushed the man out of the home. He fled on foot through a field.
Deputies from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office located the man who is identified as Emmanuel "Noah" Sorcia, 20, from Eunice, who was slightly injured in the crash, according to the news release. He was charged by Duson Police with aggravated flight from an officer and faces additional charges from Louisiana State Police for hit and run driving and from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office for unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling.
The men were treated at Acadia General Hospital and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.