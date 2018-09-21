LAFAYETTE - A man wanted for second-degree murder in a shooting death in Lafayette earlier this month, was arrested Thursday in Auburn, Washington and is being extradited to Lafayette, local police said.
The arrest of Brent Johnson, 26, of Lafayette, resulted from a collaboration of the Lafayette Police Special Investigations Unit, the U.S. Marshals Service of Tacoma, Washington, and the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force Louisiana, the Lafayette Police said in a news release.
Johnson is accused of shooting Jason Corbin in the 300 block of Lafayette St. in Lafayette on the morning of Sept. 6, Lafayette police said. Corbin was transported to a local hospital, where he later died of his wounds.
Johnson will be booked into the Lafayette Parish jail on a count of second-degree murder, police said.