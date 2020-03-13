A man was arrested on vehicular homicide charges Thursday after losing control of his truck on La. 93 in St. Landry Parish and killing a passing motorcyclist.
Ryan Joseph Richard, 33, was booked on counts of vehicular homicide, driving without a seat belt and careless operation after he lost control of his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado and struck James Ryan Elliott, 36, of Scott, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Richard turned onto La. 93 from Billeaux Road headed south when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck Elliott, who was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Elliott was wearing an approved safety helmet but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office, Gossen said.
The accused submitted to a breath sample and the test showed a blood alcohol concentration of .224%. A blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% is considered presumptive evidence of drunken driving in Louisiana. Standard toxicology samples for Elliott are pending.
Richard was not injured in the crash despite not wearing a seat belt.
This is the third traffic fatality in Acadiana in less than 24 hours. On Thursday, Michael Bourgeois, 49, of Sulphur, was struck from behind and killed by a 2014 Blue Bird school bus while biking north on La. 13 in Acadia Parish around 6:30 a.m. His bike was not outfitted with lights and the driver was not found at fault, according to Louisiana State Police.
Around 7:43 p.m. Thursday, Paul Attwood, 54, of Lafayette, was struck from behind and killed while biking south on Surrey Street. His bike also was not outfitted with lights. The driver was not found at fault in that incident either, but the crash remains under investigation, according to Lafayette Police.