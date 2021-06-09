A 19-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge in a December fatal shooting in Opelousas.
Omarion Beavers, of Opelousas, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a count of second-degree murder Saturday. Beavers is accused in the shooting death of Darrell Wheeler Jr. Officers responded to the 600 block of Patsy Street around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 19 and found Wheeler dead from a gunshot wound to the head, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said.
Eddie Stagg, 25, of Opelousas, was booked in late December on a count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the fatal shooting, officers said.