A Sunset woman and toddler were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in St. Landry Parish.
Lacy Leger, 35, and an unidentified 2-year-old boy were killed in the crash, which occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the Interstate 49 South Service Road at Zick Miller Road, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police. A third passenger in Leger's vehicle suffered serious injuries.
Leger was driving a 2013 Nissan Maxima southbound on the I-49 service road when Michael Shane Guidry, 48, of Carencro crossed the center line while traveling northbound on the road in a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck. Leger suffered fatal injuries when the Dodge stuck her Nissan.
Leger and her 2-year-old and 16-year-old passengers were all properly restrained at the time of the crash, according to State Police. The 16-year-old girl suffered serious injuries.
Guidry, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Impairment is suspected on his part.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.