A Crowley woman was arrested on attempted murder after attacking a Super One employee with a knife Sunday, less than two weeks after she was arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Crowley, police say.
Just before 4:40 p.m. Sunday, the Crowley Police Department received an emergency call from an off-duty Acadia Parish Sheriff’s deputy. The man was shopping with his family at the Super One at 2004 N. Parkerson Ave. when the stabbing happened, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.
Surveillance footage showed 22-year-old Ember Jane Ware approach a store employee while he was stocking shelves. While the video did not have audio, Broussard said facial expressions and body language did not suggest there was any exchange between Ware and the employee before Ware leaped on his back and began stabbing him with a pocketknife.
“There was no provocation whatsoever … Just by their facial and body movements, it’s not like any arms were flailing, he didn’t even turn his head. Body movements and head movements indicated there was no provocation to it. If you’re screaming at me, I’m going to turn and look at you and that was not the case here,” he said.
Eventually the store employee was able to defend himself and as he tried to restrain Ware’s arms she stabbed herself deeply in the calf, the police chief said.
Several bystanders witnessed the stabbing but Ware was not subdued until the off-duty sheriff’s deputy who called 911 was able to intervene and restrain Ware until officers arrived to put her in handcuffs, Broussard said.
“Thank God the deputy was there,” he said.
The police chief said both Ware and the victim, a 20-year-old who is not being identified, said they did not know one another. The man suffered mostly superficial injuries and was released from the hospital Sunday night after receiving treatment.
A medic who responded to the scene reported to law enforcement that Ware claimed she was attempting to stab the man in the neck, Broussard said.
She was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a count of attempted second-degree murder.
Less than two weeks before the stabbing, Ware was arrested as the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian at South Eastern Ave and East Pine Street on Sept. 1. The crash happened around 3 p.m.; the victim, Albert Crochet of Crowley, was initially injured but later died from his wounds days later, the police chief said.
His obituary says the 57-year-old died on Sept. 3.
The owner of the vehicle brought Ware to the police department after discovering the damage within hours of the crash. The owner was a friend of Ware’s who loaned her the vehicle. Ware was booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run at the time of the incident.
Broussard said the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will determine if and how Ware’s charges should be amended following Crochet’s death.