An Abbeville man was arrested on a count of felony hit-and-run after a Tuesday crash seriously injured a couple on a motorcycle.
Herman Wimbly, 41, was booked on a count of felony hit-and-run and cited for failure to yield in the crash that seriously injured Shane Tullos and Harley John, both of Maurice, a release from Abbeville Police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet said.
Tullos, the motorcycle driver, and John were traveling westbound on Veterans Memorial Drive around 9:15 p.m. when Wimbly allegedly pulled out of the Sonic Drive-In at the intersection of Alphonse Street. He crossed all lanes of traffic, striking the motorcycle in the right lane, Touchet said.
Wimbly then reportedly fled the scene in his pickup truck. John was airlifted to Lafayette General Hospital for treatment and Tullos was also taken there by ambulance, the release said.
Officers used video surveillance to identify Wimbly as a suspect. When officers arrived at his home, Wimbly was attempting to repair damage to the pickup truck suspected in the crash, Touchet said.
Wimbly was arrested around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center around 2 a.m Wednesday, according to online booking records. He’s being held on $5,000 bond for the hit-and-run count, records show.
Officers also suspect Tullos, the motorcycle driver, was riding under the influence of alcohol. A blood sample was taken to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis and charges are pending the test results, Touchet said.