A driver has been arrested and accused of vehicular negligence and third-degree feticide in connection with a Tuesday night crash in Lafayette, KATC reports.
Police say they arrested 37-year-old Noe Sanchez of California in connection with the crash on Ambassador Caffery Parkway that happened at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash and at least three people were transported to hospitals for minor to moderate injuries. Police say a woman, who was pregnant, lost her child as a result of her injuries in the crash.
They say that alcohol was a factor in the crash. Sanchez has been charged with the following: Open alcohol container in vehicle; vehicular negligent injuring; first-degree vehicular negligence; no driver license In possession; third-degree feticide; OWI and caareless operation.