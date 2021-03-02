The 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has requested a judge revoke the bond of murder suspect Travis Layne Jr. after Layne was accused of hitting and choking his child’s bus driver in a Friday attack in New Iberia.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Yvonne and Zez streets in New Iberia. New Iberia Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said Layne, 34, and Neshana Collins, 29, boarded their daughter’s bus to confront the bus driver, who they accused of roughly handling their daughter on Thursday while disciplining her.

Hughes said video surveillance on the bus showed Layne choke the bus driver while Collins punched her in the face and head.

The video showed the 13 children who boarded the bus ahead of Layne and Collins screaming and fleeing the bus. The driver called 911 while Layne and Collins fled the scene, Hughes said. The bus driver suffered bruises and abrasions to her arms and face, and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Investigators reviewed Thursday surveillance footage from the bus and found no evidence the bus driver physically handled the couple’s child, Hughes said.

Collins turned herself over to police Friday evening and was booked on counts of second-degree battery, battery on a school teacher, terrorizing, aggravated obstruction of a highway, criminal trespassing and interference in the operation of a motor vehicle. Layne remains wanted on the same counts.

The violent altercation has prompted District Attorney Bo Duhé's office to push for Layne’s bond in an unrelated case to be revoked. The motion will go before Judge Lewis Pitman on March 16 at 9 a.m., according to court documents.

Layne is one of seven defendants accused in the shooting death of 17-year-old Garon Lewis, a New Iberia Senior High School senior who was found shot to death in a vehicle near the intersection of Audrey and Rene streets on Aug. 16, 2019. Lewis, the son of Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond “Shoe-do” Lewis, was described by friends and family at a vigil as intelligent, kind, helpful and an earnest listener.

Layne was formally charged in March 2020 on counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, principal to aggravated criminal damage to property and principal to illegal discharge of a firearm in the case, court records show.

Layne met his $100,000 bond and was released in the case on Jan. 25. His bond conditions included a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, only leaving home for work, church or to see his attorney, and not having contact with co-defendants or the victim's family.

In their motion, the district attorney’s office argued Layne is a danger based on current accusations and past convictions, disregards court procedure and has failed to appear previously, and is a flight risk because of his current evasion of the police in the school bus assault incident, court documents show.

“Travis Layne is a serious danger to the community...He has only been out on bond for approximately one month prior to committing the newest offense,” Assistant District Attorney Alister Charrier wrote in the motion.

This newest push to revoke Layne’s bond is the latest move in a yearlong saga. Layne’s bond was originally set at $1.02 million, but was reduced to $400,000 in March 2020 after he was formally charged and the number of charges against him declined. His bond was then reduced twice more, in April and September 2020, dropping to $250,000, then $100,000. The state objected each time, documents show.

Layne was released without having to pay bond on Dec. 14 in response to a speedy trial motion; state speedy trial rules require felony cases go to trial within 120 days of the defendant’s initial speedy trial motion if the defense is prepared and the defendant remains incarcerated pre-trial, barring delays with just cause.

The district attorney’s office asked the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal to review the decision, and the appeals court overturned the judge’s decision to free Layne of his bond obligation. The appeals court held that periods when trials were barred because of COVID-19 safety protocols were excluded from consideration in speedy trial requirements and were considered “just cause” for delays in prosecution.

Once the decision was overturned, Layne was taken back into custody on Jan. 22, before posting bond.

The six other defendants charged in the Lewis homicide are Kenray Ledet, Trevonce Bernard, Terrance Adkins, Tarrell Hamilton, Bryson Johnlouis and Ja’Bryson Johnlouis, per court records.