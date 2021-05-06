One person has been killed in crash between a vehicle and a train in Jefferson Davis Parish.

Troopers responded to the crash at the crossing at Bornsdall Road and U.S. Highway 190 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from Troop D spokesperson Derek Senegal.

The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Brandon Ortego of Elton.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2006 Jeep Rubicon, driven by Ortego, was stopped on the train tracks, facing northbound without any lights on. The Jeep was struck by a Union Pacific train.

Ortego was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.