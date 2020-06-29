Duson Police arrested a Natchitoches man Monday and accused him of threatening two women with a gun, according to a statement on the police department's Facebook page.
Jonathan Perry, 35, is accused of entering into a house on Toby Mouton Road in Duson and waving a gun at two women inside, demanding to know the whereabouts of another woman who is a sister to one of them, according to the statement.
Police say Perry was attempting to avenge the death of a friend, Kyle Romero, who was fatally shot Saturday in Lafayette.
Perry, who has a prior felony conviction and who is on parole, was found several blocks away from the crime and taken into custody without incident, police said, and the gun was recovered in a vehicle Perry was driving.
Perry has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a charge of home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Bond has been set at $100,000.00 and additional unrelated charges are pending a bond as well.