An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday after an anonymous tip led investigators to a cockfighting event at the man’s home.
Alexander Ursin, 51, of Opelousas, was arrested on 20 counts of cockfighting after agents with St. Landry Parish Animal Control received a tip about an illegal animal event at his home and requested assistance from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, a sheriff’s office statement said.
Investigators arrived in the 100 block of Leroy Brooks Road and observed cages outside the residence. When deputies pulled up, several people exited the home, got into their vehicles and fled the scene.
Ursin, who identified himself as the homeowner, claimed he was “boxing roosters, not fighting them” by attaching boxing glove-like attachments to the roosters’ spurs, the bony protrusion extending out from a mature rooster’s leg. Ursin claimed the gloves limited damage to the animals while “boxing,” the sheriff’s office statement said.
Investigators found roosters and hens in cages throughout the residence and an arena constructed of a wooden-style box with dirt floors, with evidence of fresh blood on the walls and dirt floor, the release said.
Twenty roosters and hens were confiscated by St. Landry Parish Animal Control.