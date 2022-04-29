Investigators with the Opelousas Police Department have identified two suspects in the homicide that occurred Wednesday at 719 Mia St. in Opelousas.
During the investigation, Investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant for two individuals for two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, home invasion and felon in possession of a firearm.
Investigators were led to the Baton Rouge area Thursday where they located and arrested the first suspect, Felton James Martin, who resides in Lafayette. Martin was arrested and transported to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department and booked in on the warrant.
Authorities are are searching for a second suspect, Davieontray Breaux, who also resides in Lafayette. Police are asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact police.