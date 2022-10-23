Firefighters responded to the house fire Friday night around 6:48 p.m. on the 200 block of Ridgewood Street after a neighbor saw smoke coming from the roof. Fire officials determined the fire started due to a malfunction in the hot water heater, according to Benoit.
At the time of the fire, the occupants were not home. Firefighters rescued three pets from one of the units. The owner took the pets to a local hospital, according to Benoit.
Once emergency crew made entry they discovered the fire in a storage closet for a hot water heater. The fire was extinguished quickly. However both units sustained smoke and fire damage, according to Benoit.