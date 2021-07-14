Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Doc Duhon Street in Lafayette on Tuesday night.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of Doc Duhon Street around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday and found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper torsos. They administered first aid until the victims were taken to an area hospital by ambulance, where they were listed in stable condition, department spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
Officers determined the two victims and a third person were walking to a convenience store in the 2300 block of Moss Street when they had a verbal altercation with a “known female subject.” After making their purchases, the group was walking back to their residence when a black sedan attempted to strike them. Someone inside the vehicle then began shooting at the group, Griffin said.
Two people were struck. One person returned fire and struck the black sedan, which sped away from the scene after the shooting.
One suspect, 25-year-old Justin Martin, was arrested in the shooting on three counts of attempted first-degree murder and a count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal discharge of a firearm. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail.