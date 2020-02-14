An elderly man in Duson has been removed from his home and his wife is under arrest, facing a number of charges, including cruelty to the infirmed, KATC reports.
Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies went to the home on Adam Lane on Thursday to investigate complaints that the man was being kept locked inside a room in the home. They encountered a big challenge on the property — more than 70 dogs.
An elderly man — neighbors said he was in his 90s and suffering from dementia — was transported to a local hospital on Thursday to receive medical care.
The man's wife, 60-year-old Pamela B. Galjour, was arrested and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Her charges include prohibited acts and cruelty to the infirmed.
The 70 dogs that were seized today are being held at the Lafayette Animal Shelter. Friday, they will go to various area rescues.