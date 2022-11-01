The Police Association of Lafayette #905 and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited are asking the public to come out for a day of fun and fundraising at Saturday’s “Rally for Rozas.”

The fundraising event will include live music, food truck vendors and a gumbo cook-off at Parc International from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The event’s proceeds will support Lafayette Police officer Brian Rozas, who was hospitalized for a month after being struck and dragged by a vehicle in downtown Lafayette on Aug. 14. The suspect, 24-year-old Jaylin Chavis of Lake Charles, was arrested on multiple charges.

Rozas was released from the hospital Sept. 15 after a month of ICU treatment, recovery and in-house rehabilitation. He was seen off to cheers from fellow law enforcement officers and local officials.

Police Association President Charles Broussard Jr. said Rozas’ recovery at home has been promising and “it’s almost like all the prayers were answered.”

+10 Photos: Officer Brian Rozas discharged from hospital after being injured in August Lafayette Police Department Officer Brian Rozas gets discharged from the hospital after being injured on Aug. 14th in downtown Lafayette.

“He still has a long road ahead of him but his progression, from where he’s at right now to where he was two months ago, it’s phenomenal,” he said.

Broussard said it’s uncertain when Rozas will return to work on the force, but “it won’t be anytime soon,” and the association wants to provide Rozas a financial cushion to ease any potential stress. The single father had been working extra duty assignments on top of his shift work before his accident.

“We are hoping to raise enough money to help Brian have the ability to financially provide the life he and his daughter were living prior to his on-the-job injury,” he said in a statement.

The Police Association raised almost $42,000 for Rozas through a GoFundMe that was started soon after he was injured.

General admission tickets for “Rally for Rozas” are available for $15 and include entry and access to the gumbo cook-off. A $50 premium pass is offered, which includes entry, access to the gumbo cook-off and drinks, including beer. A $100 VIP package is also available, which includes entry, gumbo cook-off access, drinks and a seat in the VIP tent.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite or at the park’s gates the day of the event.

Eight gumbo teams have registered so far, including Team Rouxing for Rozas, led by the injured officer’s mother and stepfather, Broussard said. Anyone interested in fielding a team can contact the police association at policeunion905@gmail.com or 337-303-7955.

Here is the music lineup for the event:

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. opening announcements and DJ Mr. Issa Party (Colby Desormeaux)

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Announcements

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Molly Ringwalds

Broussard said while Saturday’s event is dedicated to Brian, the police association plans to hold a similar fundraiser annually to establish a support fund for any officers injured in the future. The money could then be dispensed for immediate use to aid the officers and their families, he said.