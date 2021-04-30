A Lafayette man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge after the victim in an armed robbery on Kaliste Saloom Road passed away, KATC reports.
Chandler Robert, 39, is accused of punching and robbing a man outside a business in the 600 block of East Kaliste Saloom Road on April 11. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died on April 24. Robert, who had been arrested on a second-degree robbery charge and bonded out of jail, was again arrested in New Orleans Tuesday by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and transferred to Lafayette Parish.