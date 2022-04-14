Lafayette police shot and killed a man early Thursday while they were attempting to serve a warrant to him, authorities said.
The shooting is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.
Troopers were called to investigate the shooting involving at least one Lafayette Police Department officer in the 200 block of Paul Breaux Avenue around 2:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen said.
Gossen said police department officers were serving a high-risk warrant to the man related to his suspected involvement in a shooting Wednesday night. They didn't say what led to the fatal gunfire, including if the man was armed at the time.
The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name and age have not been released.
Details are limited as the investigation is ongoing, Gossen said.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the agency involved in the shooting. The story has been updated. We regret the error.