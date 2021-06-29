An 8-month-old baby who was in a car that was stolen Tuesday in Lafayette has been found safe, according to Lafayette Police.

Police were called to 2001 N.W. Evangeline Thruway just before 1 p.m. when a woman reported she had left the baby in a vehicle that was left running so the air-conditioning stayed on. The car was locked, she told police.

An unknown man jumped into the car and drove away, the woman said.

State Police found the car, with the baby unharmed, in St. Landry Parish.

Lafayette Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.