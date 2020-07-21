Lafayette Police have arrested a Breaux Bridge woman in connection with a July 10 shooting.
Tiffany Duncan, 29, was booked with principal to attempted first-degree murder.
She's accused of being involved in a shooting at a convenience store in the 800 block of N. University Avenue that left a man in critical condition.
Two men got into a fight, and one pulled a gun and shot the other in the chest, police say. Duncan is accused of being "actively involved" in the incident, a spokesman said.
Police are still searching for the gunman, the spokesman said.