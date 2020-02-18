Two Ville Platte men were arrested in Texas after carjacking a pizza delivery driver on Edward Knotoe Thomas Jr. Street in Ville Platte on Saturday, KATC reports.
Jarvis Gallow, 28, and Dylan Williams, 20, are facing charges including armed robbery, aggravated kidnapping and carjacking. The two men are accused of kidnapping a pizza delivery driver after approaching the man in the front yard of a residence and holding him at gunpoint.
Ville Platte Police said one of the suspects had a handgun and pointed it at the victim before ordering him to get into the backseat of his own vehicle. Gallow and Williams blindfolded the man and left him on the side of the road in the Bayou Chicot area, then fled the scene. The delivery driver was found using cell phone GPS tracking, police said.
The suspects were pursued into Orange County, Texas where they abandoned the stolen vehicle on a dead-end street in Vidor, Texas and fled into surrounding woods. Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said Gallow and Williams were arrested on Sunday with assistance from neighbors who called to report suspicious sightings of the two men in and near the woods.
Gallow was located by a Beaumont Police K-9 officer under a trailer home after being pursued by officers, Carroll said in a statement.
Gallow was booked on evading arrest and Williams was booked on evading arrest and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after officers found a pistol in Williams’ possession, the chief said.
The two men will be extradited to Ville Platte once they’re fully processed in Texas.