A second suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a New Iberia 19-year-old, KATC reports.
Daymion Michael Henry was arrested Friday on counts of criminal conspiracy to commit murder, obstruction of justice and aggravated burglary and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.
Henry is accused in a March 25 fatal shooting where a 19-year-old man was found in the front yard of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
Tyran Treshawn Jones was arrested in the case March 27 and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on counts of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons.