Lafayette Police responded to a shots fired call Saturday night near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, according to a report by KATC-TV.

The university sent a text message to students instructing them to stay out of the area near Whittington and Johnston where police were responding. The alert described a possible suspect as a White male wearing a white hoodie and a red bandana.

KATC reported at about 10 p.m. Saturday a police presence on and around Oakcrest Drive. Lafayette Police confirmed that shots were fired, but no suspect or victim was found. Shell casings were found in the roadway, police said.

