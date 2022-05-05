Eunice police officers are searching for a man accused of shooting a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday night.
Eunice officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 200 block of Acadia Street at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday and found a 14-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The boy was taken to an area hospital by family members, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said in a statement.
Investigators determined the boy was confronted in the street and shot by a man, identified as 31-year-old Xavier Bernard Watson. Watson is wanted in the shooting and also has a warrant for his arrest in California, Fontenot said.
The 14-year-old injured in the shooting “is doing good,” Fontenot said.
Anyone with information about Watson’s whereabouts or the shooting is asked to contact the Eunice Police Department at (337) 457-2626, Crimestoppers at 337-948- TIPS (8477) or report using the P3 app.