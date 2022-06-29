A shooting Tuesday sent a 14-year-old boy to the hospital with his third gunshot wound since last fall, Eunice Police say.
The shooting happened Tuesday night near the intersection of Jelks and Ulysses streets. Officers found the teen, who had been shot in the hip. He was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
Police say the same boy was shot in May in the 200 block of Acadia Street, and was arrested a couple weeks later for illegal possession of a gun. He was also treated in August for an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.
"The recent shootings in our city, except for one, are all connected," Chief Randy Fontenot said in a prepared statement. "The suspects in one shooting are the victims in the next shooting. It is a continuous cycle. Two factions, which have now evolved into smaller subfactions, are at war with each other."