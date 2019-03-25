Lafayette Police have arrested three more people in connection with the March 13 shooting death of 18-year-old Christian Roper at a Kaliste Saloom Road apartment complex.
Tyler James Hebert, 27, of New Iberia, was arrested March 19 in Aurora, Colorado, on a charge of first-degree murder. He is awaiting extradition to Lafayette, according to Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, public information officer with the Lafayette Police Department.
The three latest arrests in connection with Roper's death include:
- Derek J. Junca, 20, of Baldwin, principle to first-degree murder
- Ayden C. McDonald of Lafayette, attempted first-degree robbery
- Trevis L. Thomas, 19, of Lafayette, attempted first-degree robbery.
Around 10 p.m. March 13, Lafayette Police responded to Grand Pointe Apartments in the 3600 block of Kaliste Saloom Road. Roper was found shot multiple times in the parking lot and died as a result of the wounds.