U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced Tuesday that three people accused by federal prosecutors of drug trafficking and firearms charges were sentenced in U.S. District Court in Lafayette.
Desmond Francois of Houston, Texas, was sentenced to 120 months of prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute cocaine. The 32-year-old was aboard a bus at the Greyhound Bus Station located in downtown Lafayette on May 11, 2017, when law enforcement officers initiated a bus interdiction.
While searching the bus, the deputies found two abandoned black backpacks, a silver purse, a gray hoodie, and a phone on the seats of row 6. Above the seat it was a red and black plaid bag, U.S. Attorney Brown wrote in a press release.
When all passengers re-boarded the bus and returned to their seats, row 6 remained empty. One passenger told the officer that he saw a man and a woman run away when they saw law enforcement boarding the bus. The man was later identified as Francois, who further investigation confirmed was associated with a drug trafficking organization in the Houston area that had a history of drug trafficking in Louisiana.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamilla A. Bynog.
U.S. Attorney Brown also announced that Lionel Hill, Jr., 41, of Port Arthur, Texas, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
His story began on May 6, 2021, during a stop for a traffic violation by the New Iberia Police Department. After Hill consented to a search, officers located 50.6 grams of a substance containing fentanyl and 28.7 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine, federal prosecutors said.
Hill, who admitted to officers that he possessed the narcotics with the intent to distribute them, pleaded guilty on Oct. 2021 to possession with intent to distribute over 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of narcotic controlled substance.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Vermaelen.
Drug overdose deaths have increased sharply in Lafayette Parish each year since 2017. Opioid-related fatal overdoses have increased by 388% in five years in Lafayette Parish, according to Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office data.
The Coroner's office recorded more than 20 times as many drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl in 2021 than it did in 2017. The Coroner's office recorded just 46 drug overdose deaths in 2017 in Lafayette Parish. Of those, 25 involved opioids, and five of those involved fentanyl.
There was a total of 136 fatal overdoses in 2021, according to numbers recently finalized by the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office. Of those, 122 were opioid-related, and 102 involved the highly potent synthetic opioid fentanyl.
The third case of a man from Franklin, La., involving firearm charges, was sentenced by the U.S. District Court of Lafayette, federal prosecutors said in a press release. Jacob Wilson Zirlott, a 39-year-old convicted felon, was sentenced to 70 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm.
U.S. Attorney Brown wrote that on June 19, 2017, deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Zirlott’s house and found an AR-15 firearm in the living room. According to the prosecutors, Zirlott admitted that the gun belonged to him even if he was a convicted felon and knew he could not possess any firearm.
He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David C. Joseph. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Nickel after an investigation by the Homeland Security Investigation and U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE).
Court documents showed that Zirlott had felony convictions for robbery in Florida in 1999 and aggravated second-degree battery in Louisiana in 2010.
The FBI Crime Report showed a sharp increase in violent crimes in St. Mary Parish over the past two years. Only 131 crimes were reported by the Sheriff’s Office in 2015 and 121 in 2019. According to the FBI database, there were 204 violent crimes in 2020.