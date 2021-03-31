The mother of a missing Lafayette woman says her daughter is dead and is asking the public to come forward with any information about her pregnant daughter.

Skye Angers, 30, is seven months pregnant and has been missing since Jan. 4, according to mother.

Traci Angers posted on Facebook Tuesday: "It has been confirmed that my daughter, Skye and her unborn baby are dead. Her body was dumped. We are still looking for her. Please pray for their souls."

Traci Angers reported her daughter missing on Jan. 9 to the Lafayette Police Department, which opened a missing person case.

Alex Angers, Skye's sister said the family has not located the body of the missing woman.

"As of today, we are sad to say that my sister, Skye, and the baby she carried have died. I don’t really know what to say or how to process the things I know...but I will say that the life she lived was not an easy one and was brought to an end due to her struggle with addiction," she wrote on Facebook.

"No memorial or funeral has been decided because we are still unsure of where Skye physically is. Thank you to the friends and family that reached out, shared our flyers and made an effort search for her and comfort me and my family."

Lafayette police say the investigation is continuing.

"The investigation into Skye’s disappearance is still active," Senior Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said Wednesday. She said it was unclear where Traci Anger's had gotten information about her daughter's death, "but detectives tell me that they are still actively investigating it as a missing person’s case."

Skye Angers had been homeless for "quite some time" before she was reported missing, Dugas said in February, noting that sometimes people in situations like this do not wish to be found.

Anyone with information regarding Skye Angers' whereabouts is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600.