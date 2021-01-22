A third suspect has been arrested in a Christmas Day shooting that took the life of a 41-year-old man in Eunice.
Kagon Serie, 29, of Ville Platte, was arrested at his home Friday by the Ville Platte Police Department on counts of principal to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. He will be transferred from Evangeline Parish to the St. Landry Parish Jail sometime Friday, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said in a statement.
Serie is accused in the death of Tommy Williams, of Ville Platte, who was shot outside a home in the 400 block of Corn Avenue in Eunice around 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 25. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
Clifford Isaiah Campbell, 20, of Eunice was previously arrested in the case on a count of second-degree murder and Laura Ann Williams, 46, of Eunice, was arrested on a count of obstruction of justice, Fontenot said.
Investigators said Serie drove Tommy Williams to Eunice the evening of the shooting. An altercation broke out, and when Tommy Williams requested Serie drive him back to Ville Platte, Serie refused and claimed to be impaired. The argument escalated, investigators said, and it’s alleged Serie gave Campbell the gun used to shoot Tommy Williams.
Serie then took the gun from Campbell after the shooting and removed it from the scene, the statement said.