An Opelousas woman was arrested after police say she shot at her child’s father during an argument over the child.
Krystal Portier, 35, was arrested on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property after the Monday shooting in the 600 block of Melancon Street in Opelousas, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Officers responded around 4:20 p.m. after the man reported the shooting to police. The victim said he and Portier were having a “heated discussion involving an incident with their child” when Portier fired a handgun at him and struck the vehicle he was driving in once, McLendon said.
No injuries occurred. Portier was arrested after a brief standoff and was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail, the police chief said