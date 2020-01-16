An Iberia Parish man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday after a 14-month-old child in his care suffered facial injuries and brain damage in a 2015 incident.
Orien Ambrose Landry Jr., 39, was sentenced to 40 years in prison at hard labor for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Landry pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 15. and Judge Vincent Borne elected to impose the maximum sentence, District Attorney Bo Duhé said in a statement.
The charges stemmed from a Nov. 4, 2015 incident where a 14-month-old toddler in Landry’s care suffered massive brain, skull and eye injuries and was transported to Lafayette General Medical Center via Air Med emergency transport. The child required immediate brain surgery.
Medical experts testified at Landry’s sentencing hearing that the injuries were purposeful and resulted in life-altering and permanent damage to the child.
The conviction is Landry’s third felony conviction for a violent crime, and he will not be eligible for good time or parole, the statement said.
Duhé said this was “among the worst type of offenses committed by one of the worst offenders.”