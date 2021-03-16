A Eunice teen wanted on attempted murder in a March 7 shooting turned himself over to police Tuesday afternoon.
Jasten Thomas, 18, turned himself over to the Eunice Police Department Tuesday at 2 p.m. and was booked on four counts of attempted second-degree murder in a shooting on North Seventh Street, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said in a statement.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of North Seventh Street between West Peach and Reed avenues around 6:45 p.m. March 7. Officers responded to a complaint about gunshots and found blood, gasoline and shell casings in the street. Thomas and a second unnamed suspect are accused of firing at the victim, a 19-year-old man, and shooting him multiple times while he was standing beside a vehicle occupied by three people, the chief said.
The vehicle was struck at least once and its fuel tank was ruptured.
Fontenot said in the statement people continue to seek the identity of the second shooter and a third person involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Eunice Police at (337) 457-2626 or make a report to St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers.