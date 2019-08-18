A Lafayette man died in a Sunday morning crash in St. Landry Parish, according to a report from KATC-TV3.
The victim has been identified as Ronquail Ollison, 23, of Lafayette, state police said.
Troopers were called to the crash on La. 357 at 12:59 a.m. Sunday. They determined that Ollison was driving a car south on the highway when he veered off the road to the right and over-corrected, causing his vehicle to overturn. Ollison wasn't wearing his seat belt and was ejected from his car.
Ollison suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office.
It is unknown if impairment is a factor of the crash and standard toxicology tests are pending. This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.
Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.