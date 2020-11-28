Two motel employees were injured after a man attacked them with a knife after being denied a room, the Lafayette Police Department says.
The stabbing happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at a motel in the 100 block of Alcide Domingue Drive. When officers arrived one of the victims had subdued the suspect. Officers took the man, 35-year-old Troy Ledeux, to an area hospital for treatment before booking him into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
One motel employee suffered significant defensive wounds and was transported to a local hospital while the second employee suffered minor lacerations, the statement said.
Investigators determined Ledeux attempted to book a room for the night but was denied because of "erratic behavior." Enraged, Ledeux jumped over the front counter and stabbed the front desk clerk multiple times. The other employee intervened and was also struck by the knife, but was able to hold Ledeux down after a scuffle until officers arrived, Griffin said.
Ledeux was booked on counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, simple criminal damage to property, battery of a police officer and resisting an officer, according to jail booking records.