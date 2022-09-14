A Maurice woman was arrested Wednesday on felony hit-and-run after striking and killing a Lafayette man on Ambassador Caffery Parkway early Saturday morning.
Kimberly Dickinson was arrested Wednesday morning on a count each of felony hit-and-run and driving under a suspended license. Dickinson turned herself over to authorities at the Lafayette Parish Jail after a warrant was issued for her arrest, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Officers responded to the crash in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 2:53 a.m. and found 58-year-old Rodney James Dural dead in the roadway after being struck by a vehicle.