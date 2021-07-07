Firefighters in Lafayette Parish responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Bourque Road Tuesday night, KATC-TV reported.
According to Judice Fire Chief, Troy Lopez, the fire began at around 11:06 p.m. Tuesday.
The fire started in the rear of the home and spread to the front, the cause of the fire is unknown.
The homeowner and her pet were able to escape without injury, firefighters said.
Judice Volunteer Firefighters were assisted by the Lafayette, Duson, Carencro, Youngsville, Milton and Scott Fire Departments.